Bali Hai pier beach cleaned of boat debris and garbage

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya municipality initiated an extensive clean-up operation at Bali Hai Pier On May 21, focusing on removing accumulated waste, sea debris, and abandoned cargo boats. This endeavour comes in response to growing concerns about waste buildup and abandoned ship debris, which have been diminishing the area’s charm and potentially tarnishing Pattaya’s reputation as a top tourist destination.









Mayor Poramet Ngampichet stressed the significance of the clean-up, highlighting its compliance with legal requirements and its potential to benefit the community. He urged the public and business operators to unite in preserving Pattaya’s cleanliness and enhancing its appeal. Mayor Ngampichet emphasized the importance of such efforts in bolstering Pattaya’s global reputation, particularly in light of recent honours such as Pattaya Beach’s ranking as the 12th most beautiful beach in the world.

“The primary goal of the clean-up operation,” stated the mayor, “was to rejuvenate tourism areas within Pattaya City by addressing concerns of waste accumulation and abandoned ship debris. The collaborative effort aimed to restore the coastline’s pristine beauty, creating a welcoming and aesthetically pleasing environment for both visitors and locals alike.”





































