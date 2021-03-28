Drug suspect shot by police in Chonburi

Police shot an alleged drug dealer who tried to ram several cars at a Chonburi checkpoint.



Anuphap Maksap, 32, was shot once in the chest during a gunfight with Muang District officers at the road stop in Nong Ree Subdistrict March 25.

A second man police described as an accomplice, Wanchalerm Boontam, 40, also was arrested. He denied any involvement with drugs or the attack on police.







Muang police chief Pol. Col. Nitat Weanpradub said the two suspects failed to stop at a checkpoint on Lert Bumrung Road where Anuphap allegedly opened fire on police. Officers found eight shell casings around the car. They also recovered the Thai-made gun.

Fleeing on foot, Anuphap was struck by a single bullet. He was taken to Chonburi Hospital.

Wanchalerm claimed Anuphap had called him to hang out, but panicked when he saw the police checkpoint. Putting a gun to Wanchalerm’s head, Anuphap ordered his friend to ram the police cars, the accused accomplice said, adding that he refused. At that point, Anuphap jumped on top of him and took the wheel before jumping out of the Honda and firing at police.





Doctors at Chonburi Hospital said they found 30 methamphetamine tablets and a small amount of crystal meth in the injured suspect’s pants, Nitat said.

He added that Anuphap has prior arrests for both drugs and guns.























