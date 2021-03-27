Saying farewell to Peter Hapgood

PSC Bunker Boys Golf

Monday, March 22nd

Pattavia

Stableford

1st Barry Murnin (20) 38 points

2nd Myles Knowlson (10) 36 points

3rd Kevin LeBar (12) 35 points

Near pins Geoff Atwell, Michael Brett, & Geoff Cox X 2.



We begin a new week on a sad note with news over the weekend of the passing of Peter Hapgood. Peter was a long-time resident of Thailand, first in Phuket before settling in Pattaya to become one of the longer-serving members of the Bunker Boys. Peter spoke Thai fluently and possessed a little black book which was coveted by many.







In his hey-day, Peter was a very decent golfer playing off a single figure handicap, but with advancing years and deteriorating health he became frustrated with the game as he could no longer do some of the things he used to do. This led him to develop a propensity for throwing clubs, sometimes further than he hit the golf ball. One of his major expenses was in bribing either caddies or ground staff to wade into water hazards to retrieve thrown clubs. He was one of the very few golfers to carry a one-iron in his bag, a club that also saw its fair share of time sailing through the air. In recent years, Peter had to abandon golf following a serious elbow injury.







Whilst we mourn his passing we take solace in the knowledge that he enjoyed life to the fullest and experienced all the delights this wonderful country has to offer. May he Rest in Peace.

Pattaya had torrential rain overnight and it looked likely to rain again Monday at Pattavia; luckily it stayed dry for the entire round. The course benefited greatly from the rain and greened up remarkably quickly. The bunkers, however, had wet compacted sand in them as a result of being machine raked, and proved quite difficult. As always the greens were quick.

Once again some very good scores were returned, none better than the thirty-eight points by Barry Murnin who played out of his skin. Myles Knowlson as always was in the mix and took second place with thirty-six. Resident member Kevin LeBar took third on countback from Tony Robbins and Steve Durey.

All the near pins were taken with one each to Geoff Atwell and Michael Brett with Geoff Cox taking two. The very generous winner Barry rang the bell.

Golfer of Month is very hotly contested with any one of five golfers in a position the take it with a strong finish to the month. Who will it be?

Wednesday, March 24th

Treasure Hill

Stableford

1st Geoff Atwell (23) 34 points

2nd Steve Durey (22) 30 points

Near pins Jay Babin, & Geoff Atwell X 2.



A perennial problem for all golf societies locally is the fact that courses refuse to confirm booking details or fees and several times each year golfers are faced with either paying fees in excess of what was agreed to at the time of booking or canceling and making alternate arrangements. This happened Wednesday. We had a booking at Vintage at an acceptable all-in fee, but when we confirmed the day prior we found a significant hike in the prices quoted, particularly for those requiring a cart, so left us with no alternative but to cancel and book Treasure Hill instead. The whole sorry episode left a very sour taste with many refusing to play at all resulting in one of our lowest numbers this year. Suffice to say we won’t be booking Vintage again any time soon.







As always Treasure Hill challenges the best with scores usually low as they were Wednesday. Geoff Atwell took the honors with thirty-four points, not too bad on this course. Steve Durey, always in the frame of late, took second with thirty points.

Jay Babin achieved a near-pin with Geoff Atwell taking two.







Friday, March 26th

Khao Kheow A & B

Stableford

1st Steve Durey (22) 38 points

2nd Geoff Cox (18) 33 points

3rd Michael Brett (15) 32 points

Near pins Jimmy Carr, Tony Robbins, & Roger Awad X 2



With many away or otherwise occupied we had a low number again Friday with a field of only ten. The course was nice as always but the round was very slow as there were a couple of groups in front of us who were in what appeared to be a very lethargic mood. As is usually the case some manage slow play better than others and don’t let frustration get the better of them.







Steve Durey, who has been in sparkling form lately, took first place with thirty-eight point. He should have all but wrapped up golfer of the month by now. Geoff Cox finished second place with thirty-three and Michael Brett brought up the rear with thirty-two. Roger Awad managed two near pins, Jimmy Carr and Tony Robbins got one each.







Two groups head up to Kabin Buri next week to participate in the Ally Ellison scholarship fundraiser. We look forward to seeing our groups perform to the best of their ability.













