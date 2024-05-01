Dropped phone causes head-on collision in East Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A negligent minivan driver caused a head-on collision with a pickup truck in Khao Mai Kaew, east Pattaya, leaving several people seriously injured. The April 30 collision occurred when Thawatchai Kaewlam, 24, driving to pick up employees from a factory in Rayong, lost focus while attempting to pick up his dropped mobile phone.







Namthip Chanchanuan, 40, the driver of the pickup truck, bore the brunt of the impact, becoming trapped and seriously injured in the cab. Her two daughters, aged 14 and 8, who were traveling with her, also sustained injuries in the collision.







Thawatchai emerged from the accident unscathed, highlighting the disproportionate consequences of distracted driving. Law enforcement officials initiated an investigation into the incident, scrutinizing CCTV footage of the area during the time of the accident to ascertain the sequence of events and determine culpability.





































