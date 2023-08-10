Breastfeeding facilities installed in all Bangkok district offices

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt has mandated the installation of breastfeeding facilities at all 50 city district offices, as part of efforts to promote breastfeeding and a family-friendly environment. The initiative seeks to support mothers visiting these offices by offering them comfortable and private spaces to breastfeed or pump breast milk.







The governor said the newly ordered rooms will be equipped with essential amenities to ensure a convenient and conducive environment for breastfeeding. The pilot project aligns with plans to better facilitate child development through increased opportunities for breastfeeding, as breast milk is widely recognized for its numerous health benefits for infants.

By establishing breastfeeding facilities at district offices, City Hall aims to foster a family-friendly atmosphere, making it easier for parents to attend to the needs of their young children while engaging in official matters. The initiative is expected to benefit both Bangkok officials and the general public by encouraging inclusivity while supporting a more welcoming workplace for all.







The move is part of broader efforts to promote child health and well-being, emphasizing the significance of breastfeeding in early childhood development. With these designated spaces, mothers can feel more comfortable and supported in breastfeeding their babies, contributing to a nurturing environment for young children.

Chadchart expressed hope that the campaign will receive positive feedback from the public, further enhancing Bangkok’s reputation as a city that values the welfare of all its citizens, especially its youngest members. (NNT)

















