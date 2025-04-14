Drinking and Driving During Songkran – A dangerous tradition as authorities fight to reduce accidents

PATTAYA, Thailand – As the Songkran festivities continue in Thailand, a concerning trend has emerged: a significant number of revelers are choosing to drink and drive, putting themselves and others at risk. Despite widespread awareness campaigns and traffic safety measures, driving under the influence remains a persistent problem during this time of year. The ongoing celebrations, with their heavy drinking culture and festive spirit, often contribute to a spike in accidents, making it a critical public safety issue.







According to the Department of Probation, over the first two days of Songkran, a staggering 1,363 cases of traffic violations have been recorded. This includes 1,258 cases of drunk driving, representing 92.3% of all offenses, with the rest related to reckless driving and driving under the influence of drugs. The statistics reveal a slight decrease compared to last year, where 1,131 drunk driving cases were recorded. However, the number remains alarmingly high.

On April 13, the Director-General of the Department of Probation, Pol. Maj. Col. Suriya Singhakamon, confirmed that 982 cases were reported on April 12 alone. As part of the preventative efforts, offenders are being monitored using electronic tracking devices (EM), with 15 individuals already under surveillance for the first two days of Songkran.

The top three provinces with the highest number of drunk driving cases are Samut Prakan, Bangkok, and Nonthaburi. Authorities have increased patrols and conducted joint operations with volunteer probation officers and local police to monitor high-risk areas and prevent further incidents. These measures include collaborating with traffic police to monitor driving behavior using CCTV cameras on major and secondary roads.

Officials are urging the public to celebrate Songkran responsibly. With the support of the Ministry of Justice, the government is encouraging everyone to follow traffic laws, avoid drinking and driving, and respect the safety of all road users. The goal is to reduce accidents and promote a safer driving culture during this joyous but dangerous time.



























