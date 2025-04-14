Diver drowns while collecting shells to fund his medical treatment off Samaesarn coast

PATTAYA, Thailand – Sattahip police officers and rescue teams were dispatched to assist Khwan Huaykham, a 36-year-old man, who had been brought back to shore unconscious after drowning while diving for shells off the coast of Samaesarn, Sattahip. CPR was administered, and he was transported to Queen Sirikit Navy Hospital, but unfortunately, he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Ms. Rungrach Patkaew, 57, the victim’s mother, explained that her son had been diving to collect shells in order to sell them and raise money for his own medical treatment. A friend who had accompanied him reported that they had seen Khwan dive down to collect shells but did not resurface after a long time. Concerned, the friend dove down and discovered him submerged underwater. They managed to bring him back to shore, but he later succumbed to his injuries.

































