Dramatic highway chase near Pattaya – Korean man goes on rampage, steals car, and crashes in fiery pursuit

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Rescue Center in Pattaya received a report of a fiery car accident involving a pickup truck that lost control, hit a guardrail, overturned, and caught fire. The incident occurred at kilometer marker 8+200 on Highway 36 (Bypass Chonburi-Rayong) in Pong Subdistrict, East Pattaya, at 8:06 PM on January 1. Authorities quickly dispatched rescue teams to the scene.

At the site, an Isuzu D-Max pickup truck with Bangkok registration was found heavily damaged after crashing into a guardrail, overturning, and bursting into flames. Rescue teams managed to extinguish the fire before it spread. Vehicle parts were scattered across the road, with the rear axle completely detached.



The driver, identified as a Korean national aged between 35-40, was detained at the scene. He appeared disoriented and battered, unable to communicate clearly. Nearby, a bag containing cash was discovered. Witnesses reported the suspect’s erratic behavior prior to the crash.

One witness, Mr. Jalom Sae-Jang, 49, recounted that he and his wife saw the suspect assaulting a woman on a highway near Lat Krabang. When they stopped to intervene, the suspect jumped into their car and sped away. They immediately alerted highway police.

Police Sub-Lieutenant Jirophat Nuansantia of the Highway Patrol Division 1 explained that the suspect had previously caused chaos by using a wooden stick to attack vehicles at kilometer 24 of the motorway near Lat Krabang. Multiple victims reported the incident, prompting police to respond. The suspect fled in a stolen car after clashing with victims and sped toward Chonburi.



The dramatic chase spanned over 100 kilometers, with police in pursuit. The suspect’s vehicle eventually suffered a blown tire, reducing its speed, but he continued to flee recklessly. The chase ended when the car lost control, crashed into a guardrail, and overturned. Despite the crash, the suspect emerged from the wreckage and attempted to flee on foot. Police pursued him for hundreds of meters before finally apprehending him.

Police have advised victims to file formal complaints, and the suspect has been detained for further legal action. The incident highlighted a dangerous series of events spanning over 100 kilometers, from Lat Krabang to the final crash site on Highway 36.







































