Pattaya restores beach after Countdown Festival frenzy

PATTAYA, Thailand – During the recent New Year festivities, Pattaya hosted grand events that attracted large numbers of tourists, significantly increasing daily waste levels. According to Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai, the city typically generates an average of 500 tons of waste daily within its 54-square-kilometer area. However, during high season and major events like the International Fireworks Festival and New Year Countdown, waste surged by an additional 100 tons, reaching 600 tons per day.



To manage this, Pattaya deployed over 30 garbage trucks and 120 sanitation workers to ensure cleanliness, especially along the beach areas crowded with both Thai and foreign tourists enjoying food and drinks. After the countdown celebrations, cleanup efforts began immediately in the early hours, with workers overcoming challenges such as lingering revelers.

The city prioritized restoring the beach’s cleanliness by sunrise, reinforcing its commitment to maintaining the image of this key tourist destination while preparing for effective waste management in future events.







































