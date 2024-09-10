Dogs found muzzled with tape, water bottles hung around their necks; security guard reveals insights

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a heartbreaking case of animal cruelty, a group of dogs was discovered in Pattaya-Naklua Soi 12, their mouths bound with tape and water bottles hanging from their necks, all at the hands of a heartless individual. This shocking discovery has prompted urgent calls for investigation.

A concerned Facebook user posted photos of the dogs with their mouths tightly taped, commenting, “I saw them while delivering goods in the area and wondered why their mouths were taped. Some dogs even had electrical tape wound around their snouts tightly.” The post quickly gained attention, sparking outrage from animal lovers.





Upon visiting the scene, reporters found around 10 Thai dogs, some lying down while others wandered the streets. All had their mouths bound with tape, and some had water bottles hanging from their necks, struggling to move in this distressing condition.

A security guard in the area mentioned that someone was taking care of the dogs but that their mouths were always taped shut, day and night, only being untaped when they needed to eat or drink.







The reason for this cruel treatment is suspected to be because the dogs often bark at and chase passing tourists. However, there is now a growing demand for relevant authorities to investigate this matter and determine whether it constitutes animal cruelty.







































