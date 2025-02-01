Dog trapped in bumper after being struck by car in Bang Saray

BANG SARAY, Thailand –A dramatic rescue took place in Bang Saray on January 31, when a dog, believed to have been struck by a car, was found trapped in the bumper of a tourist’s vehicle. The shocking incident occurred at the PTT gas station on the Pattaya-Sattahip route, where the dog was discovered stuck and in distress by passersby.

Local authorities were alerted immediately and rushed to the scene to safely extricate the dog. After being freed, the animal was quickly taken to a nearby veterinarian for treatment. Fortunately, the dog is now recovering and out of immediate danger.

This unsettling event highlights the need for increased awareness about the welfare of animals on the streets and the importance of acting swiftly when animals are in peril. It serves as a reminder for everyone to be vigilant and compassionate, ensuring that animals in distress receive the help they desperately need.













































