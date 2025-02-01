Pattaya tourism struggles to meet expectations; safety concerns and air pollution affecting visitor decisions

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya, a renowned tourist destination in Thailand, has yet to see the expected growth in tourism despite the peak season approaching. According to Mr. Thanet Supornsahasrungsi, President of the Association of Chonburi Tourism Federation (ACTF), the situation remains uncertain, with several factors impacting travel decisions. One major concern is the ongoing issues with safety, particularly following the high-profile abduction incident involving Chinese actress “Qing Qing,” which has significantly affected the Chinese tourist market.







In addition, the pervasive problem of PM 2.5 air pollution in Thailand continues to worry potential visitors. Tourists who choose to escape the cold winter in their home countries are now considering the health risks of traveling to destinations with poor air quality. Mr. Thanet highlighted that while Pattaya has experienced a recovery to about 80% of pre-COVID tourism levels, the influx of tourists from China has dropped, especially after the kidnapping incident.

Despite these challenges, other markets like Russia and Europe, particularly Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Denmark, continue to contribute positively to the tourism sector. While hotel bookings are seeing a significant increase, especially in well-located areas, the number of Chinese tourists is expected to remain lower than before. The situation is further complicated by shifting booking trends, with many tourists now booking accommodations later through mobile devices, reducing the urgency for early reservations.



Looking ahead, Mr. Thanet predicts that while February may still see a decent flow of tourists, March and the second quarter may show slower numbers. He urges the Thai government to improve safety measures and address concerns regarding the air pollution crisis to boost the tourism industry’s recovery.

The current tourist demographics reflect an increasing number of Russian visitors, with some European countries following closely. However, challenges related to safety concerns and environmental factors remain key obstacles to Pattaya’s full recovery as a leading tourist destination.

































