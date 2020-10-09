Distressed man rescued from phone tower

A mentally impaired Sriracha man who climbed a telephone tower was brought to safety after a tense two hours.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

It’s unknown why Prasit Meemungkala, 28, climbed the 50-meter-high transmission tower in Bang Pha Oct. 8 but Sriracha rescue and fire units mobilized as he could have slipped from the high perch in the rain, even if he didn’t jump.









Authorities tried to talk Prasit down, with little success. So they brought in his father, Sittichai Meemungkala, which only made things worse, with the distressed man cursing those on the ground.

After about two hours, Prasit appeared to visibly tire and authorities took their opportunity to climb the tower and lasso him with a belt. They then brought him down and sent him to a local hospital.

Sittichai said his son suffered a brain injury as a youth and often gets stressed and agitated. He didn’t know what set him off this time.

Loading…











