Distressed man rescued from phone tower

By Pattaya Mail
0
199
Prasit is perched high above the ground on a telephone tower for over two hours for reasons known only to himself.

A mentally impaired Sriracha man who climbed a telephone tower was brought to safety after a tense two hours.


Please Support Pattaya Mail

It’s unknown why Prasit Meemungkala, 28, climbed the 50-meter-high transmission tower in Bang Pha Oct. 8 but Sriracha rescue and fire units mobilized as he could have slipped from the high perch in the rain, even if he didn’t jump.



Authorities tried to talk Prasit down, with little success. So they brought in his father, Sittichai Meemungkala, which only made things worse, with the distressed man cursing those on the ground.

After about two hours, Prasit appeared to visibly tire and authorities took their opportunity to climb the tower and lasso him with a belt. They then brought him down and sent him to a local hospital.

Sittichai said his son suffered a brain injury as a youth and often gets stressed and agitated. He didn’t know what set him off this time.

When his father showed up to try to coax him to come down, Prasit became even more agitated and cursed at people on the ground.

Loading…

Rescuers were finally able to lasso Prasit and secure him onto a stretcher before lowering him safely down to the ground.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR