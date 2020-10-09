Grapevine: October 9, 2020 – October 25, 2020

Grapevine is taking a break this issue from commenting on the goings-on in what used to be called Sin City. Instead, as light relief, here are some notices found on Church hoardings in the USA.

Knox Presbyterian Church

Cremation is your last chance for a smoking hot body.

St Mark’s Anglican Church

Adam and Eve were the first people not to read the Apple terms and conditions.

Central Baptist Church

Forgive your Enemies – It messes with their heads.

St Louis Worshippers

Love is Grand. Divorce is Twenty Grand.

Rimini Church

The fact that there’s a a highway to hell and only a stairway to heaven says a lot about anticipated traffic numbers.







Wesley Chapel

Be the kind person your pet thinks you are.

Fairfax Worshippers

With all this rain we need an ark but fear not because we Noah guy.

Holy Cross Believers

Catch Up and Ketchup with Jesus. Lettuce praise and relish. Cos He loves me from my head to-ma-toes.

United Church

Tweet others as you would like to be tweeted.









Church of God

Honk if you love Jesus. Text while driving if you want to meet him.

Church of the Lord

Please note that the Fasting and Prayer Conference does include Meals.

Wexford Hope

Don’t let worry kill you, let the Church help.

Queen’s Chapel

Ladies. Don’t forget the rummage sale. It’s a chance to get rid of those things not worth having around. Bring your husband.

Believers’ Chapel

The sermon this morning is “Jesus Walks on Water”. The sermon this evening is “Searching for Jesus.”

St Mary’s Choir

The low-esteem support group will meet Thursday at 7 pm. Please use the back door.

Wesley Chapel Maryland

This being Easter Sunday, we will ask Mrs Lewis to come forward and lay an egg on the altar.

Together Chapel Denver

The vicar will preach his farewell message after which we will all sing Break Forth into Joy.











