Disaster avoided after 10-wheeler rear-ends fuel tanker on Pattaya highway

Pattaya, Thailand – Police and firefighters rushed to the scene of a collision between two heavy trucks, one loaded with fuel and the other with asphalt on Highway 36 in Huay Yai sub-district on July 26.

The incident involved an Isuzu 10-wheeler trailer truck loaded with asphalt that rear-ended a Volvo 18-wheeler fuel tanker. The collision caused heavy damage to the rear of the fuel truck, raising concerns about the potential risk of fire.







Firefighters sprayed water to cool down both vehicles, ensuring the safety of the rescue operations and minimizing the risk of spontaneous combustion.

Fortunately, both truck drivers emerged from the collision unharmed. The accident led to heavy traffic congestion for several kilometers, necessitating a rapid clearance operation to restore normal traffic flow.







The driver of the fuel tanker said that he was transporting over 40,000 liters of B7 diesel fuel to Nong Khae District of Saraburi province, at the time of the accident. He attributed the collision to an abrupt lane change that caused him to slow down, leading to the collision with the asphalt-loaded truck behind him. On the other hand, the driver of the asphalt-loaded truck reported experiencing brake malfunction, leaving him unable to avoid the collision with the fuel tanker.

















