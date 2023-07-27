Navy high command shuts down controversial luxury resort in Sattahip

A luxury resort named “Star Oversea” found itself embroiled in a contentious issue, resulting in the permanent closure of its operations and the termination of electricity supply within its six opulent container units. The resort, which had been touting its opulent offerings on social media, boasted breathtaking sea-facing views atop Samae Sarn Luang Pho Dam Hill in Sattahip District.







Since its grand opening on February 8, the resort has faced relentless criticism, sparking serious doubts about the legality of its construction and operations. The core of the controversy lies in the fact that the resort was erected on land designated as royal property, strictly under the jurisdiction of the Royal Thai Navy. This blatant violation of land usage regulations raised legitimate concerns about adherence to the law.







Amid a barrage of complaints and public outrage, Vice Admiral Suthin Laicharoen, the Commander of the Sattahip Naval Base led a team of police officers and officials from the Sattahip Sub-District Administrative Organization in conducting a thorough inspection of the resort and its activities.







The inspection left no room for doubt – the resort was indeed sitting on land strictly supervised by the Royal Thai Navy. In the wake of this revelation, the resort’s management was swiftly served with a stern directive to cease all business operations immediately and remove any unauthorized constructions from the premises. Consequently, the electricity supply to the resort’s six container units was cut off. Resort officials acknowledged the seriousness of the situation and assured compliance with the authorities’ orders.

However, recent allegations on social media have cast doubts on the resort’s purported closure, suggesting that it might be clandestinely continuing its operations even after the shutdown. Responding to these serious concerns, authorities have appointed relevant personnel to conduct comprehensive investigations and ensure unreserved compliance with the shutdown order.







As the controversy continues to unfold, questions remain about how the resort was allowed to operate for several months, seemingly unchecked, on land reserved for the Royal Thai Navy. The issue has highlighted the importance of upholding land usage regulations and ensuring accountability at all levels to protect the integrity of designated areas and the rule of law.

















