Online video shows Indian tourists drinking beer and lying on Pattaya Beach amid trash pile

PATTAYA, Thailand – A viral Instagram video showing around 100 Indian tourists lying on Pattaya Beach, with some drinking beer and others sleeping on mats, has sparked controversy. The scene, surrounded by piles of trash, has led to widespread criticism from both Thai citizens and foreign tourists. Many questioned why these visitors didn’t book hotels and expressed concerns about the negative impact on Pattaya’s tourism reputation.

Boonanan Pattanasin, President of the Pattaya Business and Tourism Association, stated that they have received complaints about the situation, emphasizing the need for respectful tourism within proper boundaries. He called on relevant authorities to intervene and maintain a positive image of Pattaya’s tourism industry.



















































