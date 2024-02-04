Russian assaults barber, shearing hair in fiery confrontation

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a shocking incident at a local hair salon, a 32-year-old hairdresser, Supachai Maneecharoen, was assaulted by a dissatisfied foreign customer following a dispute over a haircut. The confrontation unfolded around 4 p.m. when a Russian customer, unhappy with his haircut, resorted to violence by using an electric razor to embarrassingly cut off Supachai’s hair. The sudden attack left both salon staff and customers in a state of shock.







Supachai, a seasoned hairdresser with over seven years of experience, expressed disbelief at the customer’s behaviour, citing a language barrier as a possible cause for the misunderstanding. Despite the unexpected reaction, Supachai remains hopeful that the customer will return to apologize and compensate for the haircut. The entire incident was captured on the salon’s CCTV footage, providing clear evidence for potential legal proceedings. Pattaya City Police Station is currently investigating the matter, and charges may be filed against the individual for his disruptive behaviour.

































