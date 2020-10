The Royal Thai Navy seized two modified fishing boats illegally smuggling untaxed diesel fuel.

Patrol boat 991 spotted the two tankers off Koh Khram in Sattahip Bay Oct. 22. Both vessels were undocumented and had hulls modified to store petroleum.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

The navy directed the boats to sail to the Sattahip Naval Base where seven crewmembers were taken into custody by Sattahip police.

The navy said the crew confessed to smuggling untaxed diesel fuel.