Mark On wins two on the trot

PSC Links Golf Society

Friday, April 9

Laem Chabang C+B

Stableford

This Friday started out nice enough, weather wise, and we were confident that it would stay overcast and comfortable for the round. That did happen until into the second nine when the heavens opened and, unfortunately, a delay in play. That’s the tropics for you, things can change quickly during the wet season.







This course is in such great condition and looked spectacular as we waited to tee off. However, after the rain, the fairways became a little softer and the greens slowed, although some players thought the slower greens were a good thing.

After one no-show, we started with 14 players. Three of those retired after playing ten holes, not wanting to play on in the rain.







Mark On had a good win two days ago and carried on that fine form, scoring 36 points for another first placing. His handicap is #9 and will stay that way for the coming week, that’s scary.

After winning a rare countback last week, Steve Moxey won another one. His score of 35 points was the same as his buddy, Peter Lacey, but ‘Moxey’ had a better back nine to take second spot, with Peter in third.



The fourth place also had to be decided on countback, as four players all scored 28 points, where Masao Ishikawa came out best of all, much to his surprise.

Winners at Laem Chabang

1st Place – Mark On (9) – 36 pts

– Steve Moxey (12) – 35 pts c/back

3rd Place – Peter Lacey (11) – 35 pts

4th Place – Masao Ishikawa (17) – 28 pts c/back x 4

Best Front Nine (non winners) – Greg Ignatieff – 13 pts

Best Back Nine (non winners) – George Mueller – 16 pts c/back



We must expect rain for some time now, but most times golfers will get lucky and watch the weather system go past or around the course. They are a hardy lot and will wait it out, if necessary, and carry on.







We will give the benefit of the doubt and reckon that the low scores were due to the wet weather, but all were in good humour and ready to get to Joy’s Birthday party at Links, that is as long as the alcohol ban was not ordered to happen immediately.

Update: The party did happen as the govt. order was to ban alcohol in bars at midnight that night for at least two weeks due to Covid.













