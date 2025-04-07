Officials to tackle wrong-way driving on Jomtien Beach Road after mounting complaints

PATTAYA, Thailand – After numerous complaints and several site visits, city officials in Pattaya are now looking to take serious action against motorists who continue to drive against traffic on the one-way Jomtien Beach Road.

This stretch, intended for southbound travel only, has seen frequent violations—particularly by motorbike riders—who ignore traffic rules and put themselves and others at risk. Residents, business owners, and long-term visitors have repeatedly raised concerns about near-misses and the lack of visible enforcement.







Officials from Pattaya City Hall, traffic police, and local law enforcement have acknowledged the issue and stated they are developing a plan to increase signage, add clearer road markings, and step up patrols. In addition, they are considering physical measures such as road dividers or directional barriers to discourage wrong-way travel.

A city spokesperson emphasized that safety and order are top priorities and that continued monitoring and public cooperation will be essential to resolve the problem.

