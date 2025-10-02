Teen injured by firecracker on Pattaya Beach as tourists look on

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 14-year-old boy was seriously injured by a firecracker explosion on Pattaya Beach on the evening of September 30, 2025. The incident occurred near Soi 9, prompting a swift response from the Sawang Boriboon Rescue Center.

Rescue volunteers arrived to find a crowd of Thai and foreign tourists watching as the boy sat in pain, his right hand badly damaged. The explosion tore off his fingernails and left heavy bleeding in his index and middle fingers. First aid was administered on site before he was rushed to Pattaya Bhattamakun Hospital for urgent medical care.







The boy told authorities he had brought a small ball-type firecracker in his shirt pocket and tried to light it while playing on the beach. The device unexpectedly exploded in his hand, causing the injuries.

Officials warned parents to closely supervise children and strongly discouraged bringing firecrackers or fireworks to public areas. They highlighted the serious risks these items pose to life and limb and urged visitors to exercise caution to avoid similar accidents.







































