The carcass of a dead sea turtle was found on a Pattaya Beach, the apparent victim of ocean pollution.

Tourists reported the dead reptile that washed up on the beach behind the Asia Hotel on Pratamnak Hill May 20.







The endangered hawksbill turtle was about 15 years old and weighed about 40 kilograms. Authorities estimate it had been dead about a week.

The turtle’s shell was still intact, so officials assume the turtle devoured plastic and other garbage, leading to its death.











