Drunk builders sort out differences with machete, wood plank

A group of drunk construction workers brawled in Sattahip, sending one to the hospital.

Police arrived behind the Thongthip Market to find Sompong Deewangyang, 40, drunk and unconscious, laying on the street. He had a seriously bloody head wound. The wood plank that inflicted it laid broken nearby. So was a machete.







Sompong was transported to Queen Sirikit Naval Medical Center.

Prawet Phanmanee, 26, also a construction worker, said he and four others were sitting around drinking to excess when their friend Jack stumbled and fell on Sompong’s motorbike. Sompong objected and attacked Jack with the machete.

Prawet said he wanted to help his friend Jack, so he clubbed Sompong in the head.

All the other “friends” ran away before police could arrive.





