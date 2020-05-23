Rosaleen’s Day in Pattaya

PSC Golf from Siam Country Resort Pattaya

This week we had just one game on Tuesday 19th May. We went to Pleasant Valley with 2 groups. The course was in good condition and we had a nice day. As usual, the weather was a little bit too hot, but we are getting used to it.







Our lady Rosaleen Garvey confirmed her good shape and fought an exciting battle with Jonathan Pratt. At the end she was able to beat Jonathan on the count back and won with 38 Stableford points. They were closely followed by Dan Garvey and Dave Smith, both ending with 36 Stableford points.

Near pins went to Dave Smith, Stan Rees and Rosaleen Garvey.











