Pattaya accelerates Green Line monorail to build smart tourism city

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet announced progress on the Green Line Monorail project, stretching from Pattaya Station through the city center, Thappraya, and ending at Bali Hai Pier. The project is currently finalizing its Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), expected for submission by the end of October. Once approved, the proposal will move to the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) for economic feasibility assessment before seeking Cabinet approval for a public-private partnership (PPP) investment.







The Green Line is part of a broader public transport vision for Pattaya, which includes four main lines: Green, Yellow, Purple, and Red. The Green Line will serve as a pilot, aiming to transform Pattaya into a “livable, smart tourism city” by connecting key areas and supporting the growth of Pattaya as a world-class tourist destination.

Public reactions are mixed. Some residents express concern over potential traffic congestion and years of slow progress, with comments ranging from “Been talking for twenty years” to “Will he still be in office by the time it’s built?” The project highlights the challenges of balancing visionary infrastructure with public expectation in a city under constant development pressure.



































