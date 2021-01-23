Danish property owner arrested for drug dealing in Pattaya

Regional police arrested a Danish man who allegedly has been selling drugs in Pattaya for a half-dozen years and buying property in the city with the proceeds.







Oersted Meyer Jensen, who went by the alias John Finn, was captured in a Jan. 22 sting operation at a Starbucks coffee shop at Bangkok Hospital Pattaya by Provincial Police Region 2 and officers from Nong Mak Fai in Sa Kaeo.

Officers found 12 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 90 g. of liquefied ketamine, five methamphetamine tablets and eight Kamagra erectile-dysfunction tablets on the 51-year-old Dane.





Region 2 police set up the sting after numerous drug users arrested in recent weeks claimed Jensen was their dealer. Investigators alleged he had been dealing drugs in Pattaya for six or seven years, getting wealthy and buying up condominiums, moving between them to throw off investigators.

Officers seized all the properties as ill-gotten gains of the drug trade. Jensen owned three apartments at Pattaya’s 9 Karats Condominium, and one each at Beach and Mountain, and Niran Grand View in central Pattaya. Police also seized two motorbikes.

Officers estimated the total seizure at 10.7 million baht.









