Fair skinned tourist found dead on Pattaya beach

PATTAYA, Thailand – A man was discovered dead on Pattaya Beach opposite Soi 3 on the evening of June 2. The deceased, identified as a foreign tourist with fair skin, was found naked and face-down near the shore. Distinctive tattoos, a flower on the left arm and a bird on the right arm, were noted, and the man was wearing black shoes. Nearby, a pair of black shorts was found floating ashore. Initial examination by authorities revealed no signs of assault, and no identification was found on the body. Police estimate the time of death to be no more than five hours prior to the discovery.









Khotcharin Chuchum, a Special Affairs officer in Pattaya City, recounted that while patrolling the beach on foot, he was alerted by beach chair operators about the tourist found floating face-down in the water. He confirmed the man was deceased, cordoned off the area, and notified police and rescue personnel.

The body has been transported to Banglamung Hospital by the Sawang Boriboon Foundation and will later be transferred to the Institute of Forensic Medicine at the Police General Hospital for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. Meanwhile, police are investigating to identify the deceased and uncover his background, to proceed with the legal process accordingly.





































