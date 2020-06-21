Customers flow back to Pattaya restaurants

With the booze flowing again, Pattaya restaurants are seeing their customers flow back as well.

While restaurants have been allowed to have dine-in customers for a month, most continued to suffer as the government prohibited them from selling alcohol. That prohibition was lifted June 15.







A relieved Waruthchai Nantasurasak, owner of the Nai Ton noodle restaurant in central Pattaya, estimated that 80 percent of his customers have returned.



Waruthchai said his restaurant was open during most of the lockdown, but only for delivery. But noodles don’t travel well, he said, so business was terrible.



To welcome guests, he placed tables a meter or two apart, and followed other health requirements. But he thinks his missing 20 percent of customers are still wary of going out to eat.



