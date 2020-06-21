Pattaya to limit visitors to Lan Po seafood market

Pattaya plans to clamp down on visitor numbers at Lan Po Market after last weekend’s flood of customers flouted social-distancing rules.

Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai said Thai tourists from other cities flooded into the Naklua seafood market to shop and eat and drink on site.





But the market’s narrow walkways made social distancing difficult during busy periods and shoppers lingered too long choosing their fish, crabs and shrimp.

The deputy mayor said the market must widen its aisles and limit the number of shoppers allowed in to the market area at one time.



