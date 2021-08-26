Curfew-breaking drunks jailed for attacking Pattaya cops

A team of officers arrived and tackled a drunken duo who had attacked police for stopping the pair’s driving while intoxicated after curfew.

A drunk 7-Eleven clerk and his drunk buddy were arrested after assaulting police who stopped them from driving after curfew.

Suriya Mahamart, 25, and Chaisiri Ritdol, 22, were taken into custody around midnight Aug. 24 on Naklua Road.

Police spotted the pair weaving across traffic lanes on a Yamaha Mio and pulled over the bike to check the driver’s sobriety level.


The men were charged with violating curfew, assaulting police and driving under the influence.

Officers quickly found that level was zero, with the pair cursing the officers before attacking them. One of the two officers’ dislocated his shoulder in the fracas.

When the cops radioed for backup, more officers arrived and tackled the drunken duo.

They were charged with violating curfew, assaulting police and driving under the influence.


One officer dislocated his shoulder and needed a friend to pull it back into place.









