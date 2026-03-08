Crowds turn out as month-long Pattaya Beach Music Festival kicks off

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Pattaya Music Festival 2026 officially opened on March 6 at 7 p.m. at the Central Pattaya Beach stage, bringing music, entertainment, and tourism promotion to the city throughout March.

Mayor Poramet Ngampichet joined the opening ceremony led by Chonburi Governor Naris Niramaiwong. Also attending were Pattaya city executives, council members, provincial officials, and representatives from relevant agencies.







The festival is organized by the City of Pattaya in cooperation with the Chonburi Provincial Administrative Organization, transforming Pattaya’s beaches into a world-class music venue under the theme “Pattaya Waves Got Rhythm.”

Organizers aim to elevate the festival’s standards with enhanced lighting, sound systems, security measures, and visitor services to welcome tourists from around the world. The event features leading Thai artists across multiple genres including T-POP, rock, and hip-hop, performed against the backdrop of the sea.

The festival runs for four consecutive weekends throughout March, with stages set up at different locations:

March 6–7: Pattaya Beach (Central Pattaya stage)

March 13–14: Jomtien Beach (in front of The Now Hotel)

March 20–21: Koh Larn (Samae Beach stage)

March 27–28: Lan Pho Park

Mayor Poramet said this year’s festival blends music with the charm of Pattaya’s seaside atmosphere while spreading entertainment throughout the city over four weeks. The event also aims to stimulate the local economy and tourism in multiple sectors.



He emphasized that the festival is being promoted as a “Green Music Festival,” encouraging reduced plastic use and environmentally friendly practices. Admission to all concerts is free as a gift to residents and visitors.

The opening night featured performances by VIIS, TIGGER, JACKIE JACKRIN, PERSES, and DA Endorphine. On Saturday, March 7, audiences can enjoy performances by ALALA, VVV, BLUE PONGTIWAT, ATLAS, and 4EVE starting from 6 p.m. at Central Pattaya Beach.

All concerts are free to attend.







































