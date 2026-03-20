Pattaya considers relocating Pratumnak Hill police booth to improve traffic safety

PATTAYA, Thailand – City officials in Pattaya have begun discussions on plans to relocate a police booth on Pratumnak Hill, stressing that any move will follow proper procedures and relevant regulations.

On March 18, Poramet Ngampichet, Mayor of Pattaya, met with the secretary to the President of the Pattaya City Council, officials from the city’s Engineering Department, members of the Chonburi Provincial Administrative Organization council, and the head of volunteer police at Pattaya City Police Station at City Hall to discuss the proposed relocation of a police booth on Pratumnak Hill.



The discussion focused on the possible relocation of the police booth located on Pratumnak Hill near Tops Supermarket.

Mayor Poramet said the proposal is being carefully considered with public safety as the top priority. The relocation is also intended to help organize the area more effectively and improve traffic flow.

He added that the city aims to strengthen road traffic safety for both residents and tourists across Pattaya, while ensuring that police services remain accessible and efficient.





Pattaya City will coordinate with all relevant agencies to ensure the process is carried out carefully, transparently, and in accordance with regulations, with the goal of providing the greatest benefit to people living in and visiting the area.



































