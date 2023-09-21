Crackdown on illegal garbage dumping in east Pattaya

Pattaya, Thailand – Deputy Mayor Wanchai Saenngam of Nongprue municipality, spearheaded an operation against illegal waste dumping in east Pattaya’s Flower Land area on Sept 19. Rampant dumping of waste had caused pollution and unpleasant odors. Heavy machinery and municipal workers were deployed to clear the waste, which was then properly disposed of at a designated site.







Wanchai expressed deep concern over the rising incidents of illegal dumping and stressed the need to restore cleanliness and deter further violations. To prevent future occurrences, warning signs against littering have been installed, with violators facing fines of up to 2,000 Thai Baht. Ongoing surveillance by municipal officers aims to catch illegal dumpers in the act.

Residents facing difficulties in disposing of specific waste items can avail of a free collection service by contacting the municipal public health department at 038-933 179 during business hours. If you witness illegal dumping, you can report it to the 24-hour hotline at 038-734934.

















