Ban Amphur Beach joins global effort on coastal cleanup day

Pattaya, Thailand – Ban Amphur Beach, near Pattaya City, became the focal point of a dedicated environmental effort on September 18. Led by Somjit Maidi, Deputy Director of the Youth and Volunteer Office at the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources Zone 2 (Chonburi) under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, the beach cleanup drew over 300 participants. Among them were students and volunteers from six educational institutions and the private sector company, CMA CGM Thailand.







This event was part of the global International Coastal Cleanup Day, a united endeavour to clean up beaches worldwide on the same day. Its primary mission is to positively impact the environment and local communities by preserving pristine coastlines for beachgoers. Additionally, it aligns with Thailand’s environmental policies and helps build a network of on-going volunteer activities.

The collective efforts at Ban Amphur Beach yielded an impressive 507.5 kilograms of collected garbage. This substantial accomplishment underscores the community’s dedication to environmental conservation, ensuring that their coastal areas remain clean and attractive for all.

















