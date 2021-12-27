18 arrested during Pattaya casino raid

Pattaya police arrested 18 people during an illegal Pratamnak Hill casino raid.

The police chief, Col. Kullachart Kullachai led the Christmas Day operation at the Tropical Dream Condominium on Pratamnak Soi 3. Four men and 14 women were taken into custody, three of them card dealers.







Officers seized three “Sua Mangkorn” (“Tiger Dragon”) tables, decks of cards, computers, coupons and gambling chips worth millions of baht.

Police said dealers were paid 500 baht a day plus tips while gamblers had a 1,000-baht buy-in, but must join in groups of 15. There were no limits on betting and the casino was prepared with millions in chips to pay out.













































