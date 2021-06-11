Covid-19 clusters in nearby ice factories add to Pattaya worries

Recent Covid-19 cluster outbreaks in local ice factories have added to the growing numbers of infected people in the area and are keeping Pattaya in the red zone.

After 90 of 156 workers tested positive for Covid-19 at the Bangplee Ice Factory Cluster in Sriracha, Public Health officials closed the factory. Infected workers were quarantined, sick people taken to hospital, and the ice factory’s inventory was taken out of distribution.







Another 49 Thai and foreign employees at the Pansadet ice factory in Khao Kanthong, Sriracha, also tested positive for Covid-19. Officials closed the factory for 14-days.

PBTA President Boonanan Pattanasin, head of the Racha Group that supplies ice to the region, said customers stopped buying his ice for fear of contracting Covid-19. The company undertook a marketing campaign to relieve their fears and business has since picked up.



“All our equipment is clean,” Boonanan said, “packaging is done with modern technology, and no workers touch any raw products. Ice is made from filtered water, and the ice machine is regularly disinfected. On top of that, our company promotes employee vaccination and already 70% of our staff has been vaccinated.”

Provincial Public Health authorities also inspect their production to make sure quality meets the required standards before distribution, he said.























