Couple learns not to argue while driving on Pattaya Motorway No. 7

A Saraburi couple learned the hard way not to argue while driving when they crashed their pickup truck on a Chonburi highway.

The unidentified husband wife suffered only minor injuries despite their Mitsubishi Triton flipping on Highway 7 in Muang District Sept. 18. A load of fishing equipment spilled across the motorway.

The wife of the driver said the two were arguing and, as things heated up, so did the truck’s speed, with her angry spouse zig-zagging between cars until he lost control and rolled the truck.

He was charged with reckless driving.