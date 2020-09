Police are searching for the parents of a newborn infant found dead in a Nongprue garbage dump.

Trash sorters at the subdistrict facility discovered the baby in the refuse. The remains of the newborn, possibly premature, had already started to decompose.

Employee SirithornTubjin, 18, said she discovered the corpse in a plastic bag.

The body was sent for a forensic examination to determine the cause of death while police try to track down the mother.