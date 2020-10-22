Lamphun light festivals showcases colors of North

By Nopniwat Krailerg
One of the exhilarating performances at the opening ceremony of the Charming Colours of Lamphun festival.

Lamphun kicked off its year-end festival of lights, hoping to draw domestic tourists to the northern city to see the colorful displays lining city streets through Jan. 6.




Lamphun Gov. Worayut Nawarat opened the “Charming Colors of Lamphun” event at the Tha Nang Gate Oct. 18.

A charming northern lady performs the exquisite Finger Nail dance.

The festival, he said, shows off the colors of Lamphun’s Old Town with light displays along Inthayongyot Road and around the old city’s moat.




Special displays are set at Phra That Hariphunchai Temple, Lamphun City Hall, the Khum Jao Jakkham Gate, Chang Sri Gate, Phra Nang Chamadevi Monument, Li Gate and others.

The Lamphun City Hall Flower Garden features a light sculpture at the visitor’s center using lit-up water droplets to simulate a meteor shower. Other highlights include a projection-mapping light show called “Back in the Face of Hariphunchai City” at the Phechara old building near Phra That Hariphunchai Temple every Saturday and Sunday at 8 p.m.

Lamphun also is running a photo contest with the festival, awarding 30,000 baht in prizes for the best photos of the light displays. For more information, call 053-561-430.

This building is lit up with a portrait of King Ramkhamhaeng the Great.




Beauty Queens of the north added colour and charm to the festivities.

The roads and temples in Lamphun are lit up with tens of thousands of colourful lights.


Pattaya Mail

