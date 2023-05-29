Councilman annoyed by delay in installing street lights in Central Pattaya

Pattaya City councilman Bunjong Bantoonprayuk expressed his concerns about the delayed progress of street light installation in Central Pattaya during the meeting at City Hall on May 25. He emphasized the negative impact on the local community and tourists and urged the administrators to address the situation promptly.

Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai acknowledged the significance of the street light installation project and the prolonged delays it has faced. He attributed the challenges to the COVID-19 pandemic, which strained coordination with contractors, and the obstruction caused by certain business operators in the area.







Deputy Mayor Manot assured Bunjong and the council that the administration and associated offices are committed to promptly resolving the obstacles and completing the project effectively and efficiently.

However, he admitted that there are still lingering issues, including the pending installation of 15 street lights due to encroachment by business operators. This obstacle has led to the termination of contracts in the affected areas. The city administration is determined to remove the remaining hindrances and expedite the installation of street lights to provide relief to the affected areas. The project is expected to be successfully completed by July, ensuring the safety and well-being of the community and tourists in Central Pattaya.





















