Contractor’s blunder nearly decapitates motorcyclist in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A contractor’s negligence led to the collapse of a utility pole, causing communication cables to fall and slash a motorcyclist’s neck in Huay Yai, East Pattaya.







Niwat Ketjae, 42, was riding his motorcycle on an errand on June 5, when he encountered the Na Jomtien Provincial Electricity Authority setting up a utility pole. Traffic was temporarily halted by staff to lift the pole. Just as traffic was allowed to proceed, the crane stumbled causing the pole to drop onto nearby communication cables. The collapsed cables swung and caught around Niwat’s neck.

Thankfully, Niwat was moving slowly at the time; a higher speed could have resulted in strangulation or even worse, decapitation. Niwat has filed a complaint with Huay Yai Police Station, seeking legal action against the contractor responsible for the incident.





































