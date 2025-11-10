Sattahip Police raid illegal slot machine operation ahead of wider scam threat

PATTAYA, Thailand – Sattahip Police conducted a major raid on an illegal slot machine operation, seizing 49 electronic gaming machines, two signal transmitters, and numerous other electronic devices. The operation resulted in the detention of both Thai and Chinese suspects, who are believed to be linked to a cross-border scam network. Police officers executed the raid at a commercial building located at 93/7 Moo 2, Bang Saray.







The raid followed a tip-off from an informant reporting that Thai and Chinese nationals were storing slot machines in the building. Upon arrival, officers observed a Chinese suspect directing the unloading operation, while a Thai suspect supervised workers moving machines and electronic equipment onto a truck. Authorities quickly secured the scene, confiscating 49 slot machines, various electronic devices, and internet signal distribution equipment, before detaining the suspects for questioning at Sattahip Police Station.



Investigators believe the operation is connected to a larger network of scammers, likely fleeing from neighboring countries, preparing to establish a base in Thailand. Police said the swift response, aided by local informants, prevented the illegal operation from spreading further and will allow authorities to expand investigations into the cross-border criminal network.



































