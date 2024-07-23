30,000 tourists flock to Koh Larn Island during Buddhist Lent holiday

PATTAYA, Thailand – The atmosphere at Bali Hai Pier in South Pattaya was bustling as thousands of tourists, both Thai and international, embarked on trips to Koh Larn during the Buddhist Lent holiday from July 20-22. Over the span of three days, more than 30,000 tourists visited the island.









Families, including children and adults, were seen queuing up to board large passenger boats and speedboats, creating a crowded pier filled with eager travellers. To ensure safety during the rainy season, when seas can be rough, officials from the Pattaya Branch of the Marine Department Region 6 emphasized that all passengers must wear life jackets during their journey.

This safety measure not only aims to prevent accidents but also enhances Pattaya’s reputation as a safe and tourist-friendly destination. The increased visitor numbers and smooth operations at the pier reflect positively on the city’s tourism management and safety protocols.





































