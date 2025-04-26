CCTV footage shows normal driving behavior before truck collision on Chonburi-bound motorway

PATTAYA, Thailand – CCTV footage has captured the moments leading up to a truck accident on Motorway Route 7 heading towards Chonburi, showing that the truck was driving normally before the incident occurred, without any reckless behavior.

The footage from the Department of Highways shows the truck driving on the expressway at kilometer 18 at 9:59 PM, roughly 30 minutes before the accident. The truck changed lanes smoothly, shifting between lanes 2 and 3 without swerving or crossing into other lanes.







Dr. Krisna Pensomboon, Director of the Department of Highways’ Expressway Branch, stated that after reviewing footage from kilometers 10 to 23, the truck did not display any dangerous driving behaviors, such as weaving between lanes or sudden lane changes. However, the precise speed of the truck at the time of the incident is still unclear, and further investigations by the highway police are ongoing. Authorities confirmed that the road conditions, including road markings, lighting, and emergency parking signs, were in perfect condition, following all traffic engineering standards, suggesting that the accident was truly an unavoidable incident.

The accident took place at an “emergency stopping area,” which is reserved only for vehicles with mechanical issues, flat tires, or medical emergencies. The emergency stopping area is approximately 100 meters long and 5 meters wide, wider than the usual shoulder lane, which measures only 2.5 meters. The area is capable of accommodating at least five large trailers and meets international safety standards.

However, the authorities acknowledged that accidents may still occur if other drivers lose control or fall asleep. The Highway Department has emphasized the importance of monitoring CCTV footage along the expressway. If a vehicle is found parked at an emergency stopping area without an emergency, authorities will issue a warning and demand the vehicle be moved. If the driver refuses, they will face a fine of up to 5,000 baht for illegal parking in restricted areas.

Additionally, small vehicle rest areas with clean restroom facilities are provided at kilometers 21 (Lat Krabang), 71 (Nong Ree), and 119 (Ban Prachan), while a larger rest area with both restrooms and a restaurant is available at kilometer 49. The Department is planning to intensify monitoring at emergency stopping areas and install clearer signs outlining parking regulations and penalties. (TNA)

































