Community health and fitness training program launched in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a bid to improve the health and well-being of Pattaya residents, Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet inaugurated a comprehensive training program for the Community Health Network and Leadership in Physical Activity on February 16.

The training program, held at the Health Land Resort and Spa in Pattaya, was part of the Community Health Network Fair, which aimed to foster collaboration among various stakeholders in the health sector, including government agencies, organizations, local communities, community leaders, and the public.







The mayor said that the initiative was anchored in the main health insurance fund of Pattaya, which serves as the foundation for community healthcare and supports the overall health of Pattaya residents.

He also said that a group of citizens was seeking budgetary support from the Pattaya Health Insurance Fund to implement 48 projects, covering 42 communities in four areas, with the participation of 700 residents. He praised the collective effort as a sign of commitment to enhancing community health and well-being.

The training program focused on the need for knowledge dissemination and effective collaboration in the health sector, as well as the roles of community health leaders and fitness leaders in driving health initiatives in Pattaya.

The projects, supported by the Pattaya Health Insurance Fund, mainly aim to create awareness and promote preventive health measures within the community. The training program witnessed active participation from 100 network leaders in health and fitness, who shared the Pattaya Health Insurance Fund’s vision to develop a robust local health insurance system. The mayor expressed his hope that the initiative would serve as a model for comprehensive and efficient healthcare access, and pave the way for a healthier future for Pattaya’s residents.































