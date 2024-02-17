Bolt driver arrested for raping teenage girl in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A Bolt motorcycle taxi driver has been arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl in Pattaya. The suspect, identified as Pramuan, 39, was apprehended at his home in Soi Na Jomtien 2 on Friday, following a complaint filed by the victim, known only as Miss A.

According to the police, the incident occurred on February 13 just after midnight, when Miss A booked a ride on the Bolt app from Thepprasit Road to Nongprue, east Pattaya. However, Pramuan took her to his residence instead, where he allegedly raped her by using deadly force. He then dropped her off at her destination the next morning.







Miss A reported the incident to the police on February 14, after consulting with her relatives and friends. The police then launched an investigation and obtained a warrant from the Pattaya Provincial Court to arrest Pramuan.

He is facing charges of kidnapping a minor over 15 years of age but not yet 18 years of age away from his or her parents, guardian, or caretaker for indecent acts without the consent of the minor, and rape by the use of deadly force. He is currently in police custody and will be prosecuted according to the law. The police are also collecting more evidence and information from the local community to ensure a thorough probe into the case.































