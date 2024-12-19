Celebrate a Sparkling Festive Season at the Royal Cliff Hotels Group

Are you ready to celebrate the festive season in style? We invite you to celebrate with your loved ones at Royal Cliff. Indulge in exquisite cuisine prepared by our expert chefs, and enjoy the ambiance, breathtaking views, and 5-star service that will transform your special celebration into unforgettable memories.

Christmas Eve Set Dinner

THB 2,300++ per person

24 December 2024 6:30 – 11:00 pm

At Royal Grill Room & Wine Cellar Restaurant

Christmas Day Lunch Buffet

THB 2,300++ per person

25 December 2024 12:00 – 3:00 pm

At Panorama Restaurant

Celebrate Christmas Day in a vibrant, festive atmosphere with our lavish Christmas Buffet Lunch.

Savor holiday favorites like roasted turkey, Christmas ham, pan-fried seabass fillet, and an array of delightful desserts, including classic Christmas pudding and a live pancake station. Enjoy live music and a special visit from Santa, making this a magical celebration you won’t forget!

Maharani New Year’s Eve Special Set Menu

31 December 2024 I 6:00 – 10:30 pm

At Maharani Restaurant

Celebrate the New Year with a Flavorful 4-Course Indian Feast!

Savor the best of Indian cuisine with both vegetarian and non-vegetarian delights. A festive treat awaits!

Fireworks New Year Countdown Package

THB 1,500++ per person

31 December 2024 I 11:30 PM Onwards

At the poolside of the Royal Cliff Beach Hotel

Ring in the New Year enjoying a beautiful fireworks display by our spectacular new infinity-edge pool!

The Royal Sea Adventure

New Year’s Eve Gala Buffet Dinner

THB 6,500++ per person

31 December 2024 I 7:30 PM Onwards

At the poolside of the Royal Cliff Beach Hotel

Dive into the New Year with vibrant colors and oceanic joy beneath spectacular fireworks. Join us for an unforgettable “Royal Sea Adventure” New Year’s Eve celebration by the poolside at Royal Cliff Beach Hotel. Enjoy panoramic sea views, dance to live entertainment, and be mesmerized by extraordinary performances. Indulge in our premium international buffet, featuring the finest seafood, succulent beef, and a variety of delectable desserts. Celebrate with family and friends and let the waves of joy carry you into a prosperous New Year!

Our festive season celebrations will run from 1 December 2024 until 1 January 2025. A range of activities, entertainment and recreation will be offered for both adults and children.

For more information or to book a table for any of the festivities, please contact our Guest Relations at (+66) 38 250 421 ext 2037 or email: [email protected].

We wish you and your family a happy festive season!

































