Collapsed drain covers extremely hazardous to Pattaya motorists

Residents living in the area opposite Wat Nongprue temple in Chaiyapornwithi Road complained to the city authorities that the drain covers along the road had collapsed, and have become extremely hazardous to motorists especially motorbike drivers passing by.







They said that the destruction was caused by motorists who come down the flyover bridge; make a U-turn at that spot, treading heavily over the supposedly tough concrete slabs, weakening them until they finally collapse.



They asked the city authorities to make urgent repairs before a serious accident occurred which could cause serious injury or death.































