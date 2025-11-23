Cockfighting chaos in Pattaya as officers storm hidden arena and arrest nearly 100 gamblers

PATTAYA, Thailand – A major illegal gambling ring inside Soi Thung Klom–Tan Man 20, East Pattaya, came crashing down on November 21 after Banglamung district officials and police stormed a secret cockfighting arena, arresting nearly 100 gamblers who scattered in panic as the raid began.







When officers arrived, they found more than a hundred cars and motorcycles crammed around the site, confirming the reports of large-scale gambling. Inside, over a hundred bettors were packed tightly around the ring, shouting and cheering as the fights continued. The moment the gamblers spotted officials entering the building, pandemonium erupted.

People bolted in every direction, sprinting through narrow exits and jumping over obstacles in a desperate attempt to escape. But with the area already sealed off, officers quickly brought the chaos under control and detained almost everyone, ultimately arresting 98 suspects—81 men and 17 women.





Two fighting cocks, betting cash containers, a handwritten ledger tracking fight pairings, and various cockfighting tools were seized from the scene. The individual identified as the operator of the arena was also taken into custody.

Authorities transported all 98 suspects, along with the seized evidence, to Nongprue Police Station for formal charges related to illegal gambling. Officials say the case will proceed under full legal process, and further investigations will determine whether the operation links to wider gambling networks in the region.



































